Dubai breaks the record for the world's largest fountain

Under a sky lit with fireworks, masked spectators gathered to watch Dubai break the record for the world's largest water fountain.

The new Palm fountain is located on the man-made palm-shaped island Palm Jumeirah and covers an area of 1,335 square meters.

It has more than 3,000 LED lights, 7,500 nozzles to provide the mist and the fog and it can shoot water up to 105 meters high.

Dubai launches the Palm Fountain in a bid to break a Guinness World Record as the worlds' largest fountain KARIM SAHIB/AFP or licensors

The dancing fountain is not just a source of entertainment, but it's also environmentally friendly.

"They're utilizing the actual sea water so there's no filtration system. So we've had our marine department which is a very specified, detailed department focusing on the environment and the marine life, so everything has been carefully organized to ensure that it's all very sustainable," said Gail Sangster, Assets Director of Nakheel Malls.

A Guinness World Records representative on site said that the previous record-holder held the title for 11 years, but it was broken by 7,327 square meters.

Fireworks explode over The Palm Fountain, world's largest fountain opening ceremony which breaks the Guinness World Record at the Pointe in Dubai Kamran Jebreili/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

“This fountain is an example of a new masterpiece,” said Shaddy Gaad, commercial director for the Guinness Book of Records.

The Palm Fountain will be open year-round and have 20 different shows and daily synchronized music playing a variety of genres including pop, classical, and Arabic music.

It will flow every day from sunset to midnight, with a show every 30 minutes.