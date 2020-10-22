It has been a seven-month break, but the Greek National Opera is finally welcoming back audiences in Athens. With a number of health restrictions measures in place, the company’s singers have found an original way of convincing the public going to the theatre is a safe activity.

Ermonela Jaho is a soprano and feels emotional every time there is at least one person watching her sing:

"Before and after every show I'm in tears because I feel so lucky for being there and I kiss the stage every time I get the applause."

Watch Good Morning Europe's report in the player above.