Moscow disinfected train stations amid rising COVID-19 cases in Russia.
Russia recorded 14,231 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a record since the beginning of the pandemic.
It comes as President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia has approved its second coronavirus vaccine after early trials.
Russia has the fourth-highest virus caseload in the world with a total of 1.3 million registered infections, and more than 23,000 deaths.
The World Health Organisation said Tuesday there were more than 700,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Europe last week, a jump of 34% from the previous week.
Britain, France, Russia and Spain accounted for more than half of the new infections.
More No Comment
Azerbaijani families grieve sons killed in Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenians receive guns to defend town badly hit by shelling
People gather at George Floyd's memorial to mark his birthday
Rare Allosaurus dinosaur skeleton sells for €3 million at auction
Spain's far-right holds drive-in protest against state of emergency
Ecstatic fans celebrate Lakers' NBA championship win
Nadal mimics famous 'biting trophy' pose
Aerial video shows scale of deadly central Vietnam floods
'Mission: Impossible 7': US star Tom Cruise spotted at filming in Rome
Police violently disperse demonstrators at Belarus protest march
Ivory Coast opposition defy president’s 3rd term bid
North Korea shows off giant missiles at huge military parade
USA: Debris litters the ground after Hurricane Delta hits Louisiana
Aerial shots of Lebanon forest fires in the Metn district
Greenpeace raises statue of Brazil's Bolsonaro in burnt wetlands
Image of Spain's king set alight as monarch visits Barcelona
Clashes in Jakarta over Indonesia's new labour law
Watch: Violent clashes after landmark Golden Dawn verdict in Athens
Protesters hold anti-NATO rally in Greece
Dozens dance in Rio de Janeiro's streets despite COVID-19