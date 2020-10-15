Explainer: Europe's tourism rescue plan

The lockdowns and travel restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic have ravaged the global holiday sector.

For Europe - the world's top tourism destination - the health crisis has been especially tough. 27 million European jobs - around 12% the region's workforce - depend on tourism in one way or another.

Supporting the holiday and travel industry has therefore become a top priority for the EU.

In this explainer we take a look at some of the financial aid the European Commission has put in place to help the industry recover and what companies can do to access it.

