The Czech government has announced tighter restrictions as soaring cases of coronavirus continued to break records.

The Central European country is one of the worst-hit in the region, with the death toll from the virus now surpassing 1,000 people.

As of Monday, the Czech Republic logged Europe's worst infection rate over a 14-day period, recording 493.1 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 population and 3.6 deaths per 100,000 population, according to the latest data published by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Neighbours Germany - whose population is eight times bigger than the Czech Republic's - and Poland have also seen a spike in cases but at a much slower rate, with 45.2 and 101.4 cases per 100,000 of the population over the same period, according to the ECDC.

On Monday, prime minister Andrej Babis announced a raft of new restrictions, including the closure of all bars, restaurants, and clubs from Wednesday as well as a ban on drinking alcohol in public places.

All theatres, cinemas, galleries, museums and zoos also closed their doors on Monday for at least two weeks, while gyms and indoor swimming pools were closed from Friday.

Schools will be closed until at least November 2 with the exception of educational hubs for children of key workers, Babis added.

Wearing masks at outdoor public transport stops will be mandatory and gatherings have been limited to six people.

Calling his country's record spike “alarming,” Health Minister Roman Prymula said the Czech health care system has been facing a steep increase of people needing intensive care, while more COVID-19 patients have been dying.

“We have to limit the numbers of people who meet each other outside their families,” Prymula said on Thursday last week.

On Friday, the Czech Republic recorded 8,617 new infections over a 24-hour period, its highest single number of daily cases since the pandemic began.

The country also saw its highest daily death toll from the virus on Monday with 64 deaths reported.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the country has so far recorded 121,421 cases of the virus and 1,051 deaths.