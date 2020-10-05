European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced Monday she would self-isolate until Tuesday morning after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The EU chief said on Twitter she was being tested for the virus during the day, having received a negative result last Thursday.

Von der Leyen said she had been in a meeting with an unnamed individual who had tested positive.

The president's announcement came after the European leaders' summit which was postponed when the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, last month was forced to quarantined for a week when a security guard in his team tested positive for COVID-19.

Von der Leyen attended the summit when it went ahead last Thursday and Friday.

The leader was last week in Lisbon for meetings with top Portuguese officials, but she did not make reference to the schedule in her tweet.

She was also set to take part in a pivotal week for Brexit negotiations, having this week said she would work with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to thrash out a trade deal.

This article has been updated: a previous version said Von der Leyen "was set" to go to Portugal.