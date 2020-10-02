EU leaders break deadlock over Belarus sanctions

EU leaders have broken weeks of deadlock and agreed to sanctions on Belarus. The breakthrough came after a long day of talks in Brussels.

Council President Charles Michel confirmed that there would be sanctions against 40 individuals, but that President Lukashenko would not feature on the list. Speaking at the press conference, Michel said ''this is a clear signal to send, that we are credible.''

Greece and Cyprus have been in a standoff with Turkey over exploratory drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean. The presence of naval ships in the area has escalated tensions in recent weeks. Cyprus has been blocking sanctions on Belarus unless sanctions were approved against Turkey.

The deadlock had exposed the long-standing issue of the bloc being able to act in unison, especially on foreign policy.

On relations with Turkey Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, it was good that there is now a reliable dialogue between Turkey and Greece, but lamented that Ankara had not worked on similar dialogue with Cyprus.

While the EU leaders stopped short of slapping sanctions on Turkey, von der Leyen added that in case of renewed actions by Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean they would use the 'full toolbox' against Ankara. One option is sanctions, but this is not the preferred option von der Leyen clarified.