Watch: Johnson 'will not hesitate' to take stricter COVID-19 measures

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would not hesitate to take stricter measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 but emphasised that he wanted to avoid a national lockdown.

"No matter how impatient we may be, how fed up we may become, there is only one way of doing this," Johnson said, explaining that there needed to be a collective "willingness to make sacrifices for the safety of others".

He said new measures would be more costly than what is currently in place but said that by following local restrictions now, they could avoid that outcome.

It comes as the UK recorded more than 7,000 cases in a single day on Tuesday and 71 deaths.

The UK's chief scientific advisor Dr Patrick Vallance said this remained lower than what the likely case numbers were in March, estimating that there were more than 100,000 daily cases then.

But, he added, hospitalisations, intensive care admissions and deaths were all going up, stating that people absolutely needed to reduce their contacts.

Many have criticised the UK government's messaging on the crisis, however, with Labour leader Keir Starmer stating earlier during PMQs that there was "widespread confusion" about restrictions, which change frequently.

"If the Prime Minister doesn't understand the rules and his own council leaders are complaining about mixed messages, how does the Prime Minister expect the rest of the country to understand and follow the rules?" Starmer asked, referring to an error Johnson made about socialising outside the household.

The UK government on Wednesday issued new guidelines in Durham, Gateshead, Newcastle, Northumberland, North Tyneside, South Tyneside, and Sunderland, where cases are increasing more rapidly.

There, people are no longer allowed to socialise with others outside their own household and many hospitality businesses are subject to a 10:00 pm curfew.

Johnson said he thought people were overwhelmingly following the rules during PMQs.