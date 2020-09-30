Greece's iconic monument, the Acropolis is to be bathed in new light

The Acropolis of Athens is one of the most famous ancient archaeological sites in the world and on Wednesday night, it will be seen in a whole new light.

To showcase Greece's sacred hill and the Parthenon, internationally renowned lighting designer Eleftheria Deko was asked by the Onassis Foundation to design a new lighting system for the monument.

Deko, who was awarded an Emmy for the lighting of the opening and closing ceremonies of the Athens Olympic Games, created a system that uses a variety of colours and intensities to highlight the three-dimensional nature of the monuments.

Το φως στην Ακρόπολη αλλάζει. The Acropolis, in a whole new light Ίδρυμα Ωνάση / Onassis Foundation Photo: Gavriil... Publiée par Eleftheria Deko Lighting Design sur Mardi 29 septembre 2020

The new system also reduces light pollution, helping to counter the ravages of time.

As Deko has said in a past interview, “just as in music, pauses play an essential role, so too in lighting, shade and darkness are very important. The balance between the variations is a basic component of good lighting, in theater as well as in architecture.”

Beauty might not save the world, but it can make it better. Publiée par GavriiLux Photography sur Mercredi 30 septembre 2020

This is the first of a series of projects to upgrade the Acropolis' infrastructure that are both funded and implemented by the Onassis Foundation.

"The image of the Acropolis, our foremost monument, reflects and transmits the image of the country. The Onassis Foundation has kindly offered to undertake the significant sponsorship of a series of projects, " said Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni.

The new lighting of the Acropolis will be live-streamed on the greek culture ministry website and the YouTube channel of the Onassis Foundation.

In Athens, Pnyx, Lycabettus Hill and Philopappou Hill are ideal vantage points to catch the unveiling.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is due to preside over the ceremony on Wednesday night that will also be attended by his three European counterparts; Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurtz, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Danish Premier Mette Frederiksen.