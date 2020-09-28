A seven-year-old boy who suffered severe injuries after being thrown from the viewing platform of London's Tate Modern museum over a year ago is now able to stand unaided.

His family said in a statement posted on a GoFundMe page set up to pay for his medical expenses that the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been admitted in a new hospital-rehabilitation centre more suited to his needs.

He now has more rehabilitation sessions and has started new activities including hippotherapy — equine-assisted therapy.

"All these changes have cheered our son (and us too) up and we are already seeing new progress: he can at last stand on his legs without any help or support! (still, and only a few moments, because he still has not regained his balance in walking, but we are happy to see him like that")," his family wrote.

They added that he is now also able to eat "almost alone" once everything has been cut and prepared for him and that he can also drink "slightly thickened liquids".

The boy, who was six at the time, was thrown from a 10th-floor viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery on August 4, 2019, by Jonty Bravery, 17 at the time.

Found on the fifth floor in critical condition, he had to be airlifted to hospital where he was treated for a bleed on the brain and fractures to his spine, legs and arms. He was transferred to France in mid-September where he continues to receive treatment.

He started speaking again in December and was able to sit up straight without a corset in March.

Bravery, who claimed that voices in his head had told him to pick up the child and throw him from the viewing platform, was handed a life sentence in jail in June.

He will serve at least 15 years.