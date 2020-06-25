A UK court will sentence an 18-year-old who pushed a French boy off the tenth floor of the Tate Modern in London last August.

The six-year-old, who was visiting London with his family, fell 30 meters onto the roof of the fifth floor of the museum.

He suffered a cerebral haemorrhage and multiple fractures to his spine, legs and arms.

Jonty Bravery pleaded guilty to attempted murder in December at the Old Bailey .

"I think I killed someone, I just threw him from the balcony," he told a museum employee at the time.

He was arrested after being surrounded by members of the public.

According to information gathered during the investigation, Bravery claimed that voices in his head told him to kill or injure people.

A joint investigation by the BBC and the Daily Mail alleged he had told caregivers about his plans one year before the Tate incident.

Specialist care provider Spencer & Arlington, who was looking after Bravery at the time of the alleged revelations, denied having any knowledge of his intentions.

The child, who returned to France in September, regained the ability to speak later in 2019.

His parents have opened a GoFundMe page for his treatment that has raised over €230,000.