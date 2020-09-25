This week in pictures: Whales stranding, Greece hit by storm, Navalny leaves hospitalComments
This week saw the biggest recorded stranding of whales in the world. Five hundred pilot whales were marooned off the coast of Australia.
Meanwhile, Greece was assessing the damage after being hit by a hurricane-strength storm. It causing flooding, landslides and power cuts on the islands of Kefalonia, Zakynthos, Ithaca and parts of the mainland.
In Germany, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was discharged from a hospital in Berlin after being treated for Novichok poisoning.
This is how these and other key stories of the week were captured by photographers around the world.