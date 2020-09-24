UK adds Denmark, Iceland and Slovakia to coronavirus travel quarantine listComments
The UK has added Denmark, Iceland and Slovakia to its coronavirus quarantine list.
It means anyone arriving back in the UK from the trio of countries will have to self-isolate for two weeks.
The change comes into effect on Saturday at 4 am.
"There has been a consistent increase in COVID-19 cases per 100,000 of the population in Iceland, with data showing a 921% increase in newly reported cases over the past week," said the UK's Department of Transport in a statement.
"In Slovakia, there has been a consistent increase in the weekly case rate of COVID-19 over the past 4 weeks, with a 115% increase in weekly cases per 100,000 between 2nd and 23rd September.
"There has also been a 508% increase in newly reported cases per week in Denmark over the past four weeks."
In recent weeks Hungary, Portugal and Slovenia have also been added to the quarantine list.