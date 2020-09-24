The UK has added Denmark, Iceland and Slovakia to its coronavirus quarantine list.

It means anyone arriving back in the UK from the trio of countries will have to self-isolate for two weeks.

The change comes into effect on Saturday at 4 am.

"There has been a consistent increase in COVID-19 cases per 100,000 of the population in Iceland, with data showing a 921% increase in newly reported cases over the past week," said the UK's Department of Transport in a statement.

"In Slovakia, there has been a consistent increase in the weekly case rate of COVID-19 over the past 4 weeks, with a 115% increase in weekly cases per 100,000 between 2nd and 23rd September.

"There has also been a 508% increase in newly reported cases per week in Denmark over the past four weeks."

In recent weeks Hungary, Portugal and Slovenia have also been added to the quarantine list.