Russian bailiffs seize Alexei Navalny's assets, says spokeswoman

Russian bailiffs have seized the assets of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, his spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Kyra Yarmysh said in a video that some of Navalny's bank accounts were frozen and that his apartment was seized on August 27 while the Russian opposition figure was in a coma in Berlin.

According to the spokeswoman, the seizure is linked to a lawsuit launched by a businessman close to the Kremlin.

Navalny was flown to Berlin on August 22, two days after being admitted to a Siberian hospital after falling ill on a flight.

German doctors and laboratories in France and Sweden have confirmed he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent but Russian doctors refute that.

He woke up from his induced coma earlier this month and has since been discharged.