BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

Russia

Russian bailiffs seize Alexei Navalny's assets, says spokeswoman

Comments
By Euronews with AFP
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny walks down stairs in a hospital in Berlin, Germany on Sept. 19, 2020.
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny walks down stairs in a hospital in Berlin, Germany on Sept. 19, 2020.   -   Copyright  AP/Navalny Instagram
Text size Aa Aa

Russian bailiffs have seized the assets of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, his spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Kyra Yarmysh said in a video that some of Navalny's bank accounts were frozen and that his apartment was seized on August 27 while the Russian opposition figure was in a coma in Berlin.

According to the spokeswoman, the seizure is linked to a lawsuit launched by a businessman close to the Kremlin.

Navalny was flown to Berlin on August 22, two days after being admitted to a Siberian hospital after falling ill on a flight.

German doctors and laboratories in France and Sweden have confirmed he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent but Russian doctors refute that.

He woke up from his induced coma earlier this month and has since been discharged.