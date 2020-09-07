The leaders of Kosovo and Serbia are back in Brussels today to resume EU-hosted talks on improving diplomatic relations.

The meeting is taking place just days after a White House-brokered agreement to normalise economic ties. The breakthrough pact between the Balkan neighbours includes opening up rail and road transit and a focus on job creation. But it falls short of mutual recognition - something Pristina has been pushing for since it declared independence from Belgrade in 2008 and that Brussels insists on before either state can join the European Union.

Balkan analyst Đorđe Bojović said the Washington talks were more about Donald Trump securing a foreign policy win ahead of November's presidential election than at securing a settlement between Kosovo and Serbia. On the other hand, Bojović says, the Brussels-led meeting is focused on how the two states can continue on the path to EU membership - even if the goal of full recognition is still a very long way off.

