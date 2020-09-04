Students in Hungary are blockading the main entrance of a university over a government reform they fear will undermine its academic autonomy.

The heads of the University of Theatre and Film Arts (SZFE) quit on Monday over recent management changes brought in by Viktor Orban’s government.

Rectors and department leaders at the 155-year-old state-run establishment resigned when the law, passed earlier this year, switched the ownership of the university to make it a private foundation.

Banners at the protest in Budapest ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP or licensors

The foundation is run by a board headed by conservative theatre director Attila Vidnyanszky who is seen as close to Prime Minister Orban.

Hundreds of students have joined protests against the reforms, which put Vidnyanszky, the director of Hungary's National Theatre, in charge.

Students hung banners that read “We are not listening” and “Free SZFE” as they taped up the main entrance the building in Budapest on Monday as part of a sit-in that has lasted at least three nights.