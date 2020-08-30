All migrants aboard a rescue boat funded by British street artist Banksy have been transferred to other boats, the team behind the mission said after the pink and white vessel carrying more than 200 passengers sent out an urgent appeal for help.
An Italian patrol boat raced to the MV Louise Michel stranded in the Mediterranean and received 49 of the most vulnerable people on Saturday, the coast guard said.
The remaining migrants on board, about 150 people, were received on a boat chartered by the German NGO Sea Watch and the medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), the organisations and Louise Michel crew said on Twitter.
The crew said that the 31-meter boat was overcrowded and unable to move, and noted that some of the migrants had fuel burns and had been at sea for days.
"Faced with the danger of the situation, the Coast Guard sent a patrol boat to Lampedusa that took in 49 people considered the most fragile, including 32 women, 13 children and four men," a Coast Guard statement said.
The rescued migrants said that three people had died at sea before the Louise Michel rescue ship arrived.
Banksy, who keeps his identity a secret, said in an online video that he bought the boat to help the migrants "because EU authorities deliberately ignore calls for help from non-Europeans."
More No Comment
Socially-distanced spectators watch the Tour de France start from Nice
South African bikers protest against attacks on farmers
Pakistanis take part in Muslim mourning processions
World's largest bronze gorilla sculpture grabs New Yorkers' attention
Extinction Rebellion protest outside London HQ of oil giant Shell
Sea-Watch 4 rescue boat seeks port for 200 migrants in the Mediterranean
Typhoon that smashed South Korea now moves to its northern neighbour
Statue honouring 'real women' unveiled in New York's Central Park
Dazzling designs in latest exhibition at Japan's Art Aquarium
World's biggest rooftop greenhouse opens in Montreal
Coast guard rescues 17 from flaming yacht off coast of Sardinia
Two people die during protests over police shooting of Jacob Blake
Musicians try to lift spirits in COVID-hit Brazilian favela
Sunbathers flee as tornado hits Italian beach
Swiss 'first to complete parachute jump from solar-powered plane'
Lukashenko brandishes rifle as he leaves helicopter
Huge human chain in Lithuania to show support for Belarus protesters
Japan shows support for Hong Kong with human chain at demo
Thousands protest in Minsk against Lukashenko election
Indonesia Sinabung volcano spews new burst of hot ash