Authorities on the Italian Mediterranean island of Lampedusa are calling out for urgent help after mass migrant arrivals over the weekend pushed its hotspots on the brink of collapse.

"Lampedusa is no longer able to cope with this situation.", mayor Totò Martello told Italian news agency ANSA.

"Either the government takes immediate decisions or the whole island will go on strike. We cannot manage the emergency and the situation is now really unsustainable," he said.

Around 450 migrants disembarked on Saturday night on the southern Italian island.

Their boat was spotted off the coast by the Italian Coastguard as it was at risk of sinking due to strong winds.

The migrants, whose nationality is not yet known, were disembarked in small groups before undergoing coronavirus tests and being transferred to a reception centre.

Authorities also transported to Lampedusa on Saturday 49 vulnerable people, mainly women and children, from Banksy's "Louise Michel" rescue ship.

Prior to Saturday's disembarkments, another 500 migrants arrived on the overburdened island on Friday on "around 30 small boats mainly from the Tunisian coast", news agency AFP says quoting Italian media.

Lampedusa now reportedly houses around 1,500 migrants, well beyond its maximum capacity.