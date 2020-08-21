Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny fell ill during a flight to Moscow, with his allies claiming he was poisoned because of his political activity and pickets held in Russia in his support.
Protesters continued to flock to the street of capital Minsk and other major cities in opposition to the official results of the August 9 presidential election.
The Kayapo Indigenous tribe blocked a highway near Novo Progresso, Para State, Brazil, calling for the government to better shield them from COVID-19, extend damages payments for road construction near their land, and consult them on a proposed railway project.
Massive blazes that have spread across California, with thousands of people evacuated and tens of thousands of homes in danger.
This is how these and other stories of the week were captured by photojournalists around the world.