Thousands of British students did not get their exam results as expected on Thursday after the UK's exam board announced a last-minute review into the way their grades have been calculated.

While those who took GCSEs, accounting for the vast majority of British students, received their grades, those who took BTEC courses - an alternative to GCSEs and A Levels that tend to focus on vocational rather than academic subjects - did not.

Pearson, the exam board, said in a statement that the "totally new approach" to calculating exam results due to the coronavirus lockdown, which has meant British students have been unable to physically sit their exams, is behind the delay.

We know this has been an incredibly stressful time for students, teachers and parents, and we are extremely sorry for causing any additional worry or stress due to the review process and the subsequent delay in issuing some BTEC results," said Cindy Rampersaud, senior vice-president of BTEC & Apprenticeships at Pearson.

"This decision has not been taken lightly. Our priority is to ensure the fairest outcomes for BTEC students and to also ensure they are not disadvantaged in comparison to their peers."

It is the second time that UK students have been affected after last week's revelation that a system used to calculate A-Level results - exams taken by 18-year-olds in Britain - had resulted in many students receiving lower grades than they were predicted.

As a result, the government agreed that A-Level students would receive the grades predicted by their teachers rather than calculated by an algorithm.

But a decision to use that same method to mark BTEC exams has resulted in Thursday's delay.

The reviewing of the grading system has had a greater impact on GCSEs and A-Levels because they rely heavily on final exam marks. But as BTECs are vocational courses and are marked regularly with coursework, it's uncertain whether reviewing the grades will make much difference.

Thursday's delay will only increase pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's education minister, Gavin Williamson, who is facing calls to resign over the government's handling of the crisis.

Euronews has reached out to the UK Education Department for comment.