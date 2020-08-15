The sudden imposition of quarantine measures for travellers arriving in England from France led to thousands of British holidaymakers scrambling back before the deadline, so they wouldn’t have to spend two weeks in quarantine.

France, Malta and the Netherlands were added to a growing list of countries from where travellers have to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival in England. This already includes the hugely popular holiday destination of Spain.

There are still a number of destinations exempted from quarantine requirements, but as with the sudden rule changes relating to Spain and then France, anyone planning to book a trip should be aware that changes can happen at short notice, officials have warned.

The list of exempted countries applies to arrivals to England, but rules for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are very similar.

Check the updated list for each of the nations of the UK here.

So, where can Britons still go on holiday without quarantining on their return?

There is still an extensive list of countries that Britons can visit without currently having to quarantine on their return.

In Europe, the following countries are exempt from quarantine measures on return to England: Austria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, Gibraltar, Germany, Greece, Greenland, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, the Isle of Man, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia and Switzerland.

Further afield, you don’t have to currently self-isolate if coming from: Barbados, Bermuda, Jamaica and Turkey.

A number of countries however have their own entry requirements.

For example, Germany has a list of countries that have a growing risk of infections, and anyone who has been in one of those countries in the last 14 days has to take a mandatory COVID-19 test upon arrival, and may have to wait in quarantine for the results.

Others may not allow holidaymakers over the border, so UK officials have asked holidaymakers to check the travel advice for any country before booking a trip.