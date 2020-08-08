Lebanese protesters stormed government buildings in Beirut on Saturday as anger exploded over a deadly blast that left hundreds of thousands homeless.
Thousands of demonstrators descended on the city centre to vent their fury at politicians they blame for the explosion, which levelled Beirut's port and killed more than 150 people.
Demonstrators marched through streets ravaged by the blast, gathering in the central Martyrs' Square, where a truck was on fire, as their grief gave way to anger.
Security forces fired tear gas to disperse stone-throwing demonstrators who tried to push their way toward parliament, a group led by retired Lebanese army officers stormed the foreign ministry and declared it the "headquarters of the revolution".
"We are taking over the foreign ministry as a seat of the revolution," Sami Rammah, a retired officer, announced by loudspeaker from the ministry's front steps.
More No Comment
Five artists self-quarantine in glass rooms for theatre performance
UK military to step in to intercept migrant boats in Dover
St Tropez resort makes masks mandatory outdoors
Mauritius sounds alarm as grounded bulk carrier leaks oil
Lebanese student plays piano for volunteers in Beirut hospital
Contemporary art takes over city of Nantes in special exhibition
Survivors of deadly India crash say plane swayed violently
Russian teams search rubble from Beirut explosion
Evacuations ordered with Alps glacier in danger of collapse
International Cat Day: Larry poses for photo shoot in Downing Street
Volunteers help in clear-up after deadly Beirut blast
Displaced Sudanese seek shelter amid deadly flood
Woman plays Auld Lang Syne amid debris from Beirut blast
Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic bomb with ceremony
Macron visits Beirut in aftermath of devastating blast
Lebanese diaspora hold vigil to honour victims of Beirut blast
Four cheetah cubs make their first appearance in Austrian zoo
Buddhist festival held without spectators in Sri Lanka
Cataclysmic explosion sows devastation in Lebanese capital
Southern California 'Apple Fire' rages on