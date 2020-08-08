France: Masks become mandatory on some of Paris' crowded streets

Paris will make masks mandatory on certain crowded streets and outdoor public areas from Monday following a rise in new COVID-19 cases.

The areas where a mask will be mandatory includes several large boulevards as well as the banks of the Seine River. Several other areas of Ile-de-France, the region where Paris is located, are implemented the same regulations.

The announcement, from the Paris prefecture, came as France recorded more than 2,000 new cases of coronavirus in a single day.

"The indicators are deteriorating, confirming a more active circulation of the virus throughout the country, in particular among young adults," France's health directorate said in a statement.

Several cities across the country have made face masks mandatory in outdoor markets and on crowded streets. Wearing a face covering is already mandatory indoors.

In Nice, the mayor mandated that everyone wear a mask in many areas of the southern French city, including parts of the famous Promenade des Anglais.

Biarritz, Bayonne, Saint-Malo, Le Touquet and Orléans are among some of the other cities to impose regulations.

Many countries in Europe are facing an increase in new coronavirus cases as people stop social distancing during the summer.

The head of Germany's doctors' union warned the country was already in a second wave. Belgium is facing an outbreak in Antwerp. Spain is battling rising cases in the northeastern part of the country.

Italy, which has had low daily COVID-19 numbers, also saw an increase in cases with 552 new cases on Friday.