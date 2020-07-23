EU leaders may have agreed on the EU's COVID-19 recovery package after marathon talks, but it is not yet a done deal.

It now faces scrutiny in the European Parliament on Thursday.

Budget cuts

MEPs must sign-off on the package, but the Parliament's president sees room for improvement after cuts to the one-trillion euro budget.

"There is a proposal on the table, but we would like to improve that, we want to improve it above all by trying to give answers to some of the cuts that we've seen unjustified. If we want to bet on future generations, we cannot cut the budget for research and young people and Erasmus," said David Sassoli, European Parliament President.

A heated debate is underway over cuts to research, innovation, health and climate policies.

Manfred Weber, the head of parliament's largest political group, the European People's Party, argued that cuts to research and innovation puts Europe on the backfoot on the global level.

"We promised a strong boost for European innovation. We are losing ground towards China and Asia on innovation, we are losing our future."

Rule of Law

MEPs also want to see rule of law safeguarded. They want clear conditions that countries flouting democratic values have their funding frozen.

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said that 'protecting the budget and rule of law go hand in hand'. She added that that they will look into the '2018 rule of law proposal & work to ensure that our 2018 proposal is taken forward and is improved.'

New Own Resources

When it comes to funding the recovery, the European Parliament said it wants 'binding commitments' to new own resources that don't harm the national taxpayers.

Iratxe Garcia, leader of the Socialists and Democrats in the chamber argued that citizens should not end up paying the bill for the recovery package.

"We need a roadmap with binding commitments on new own resources that do not strangle public finances. Fair taxation of multinationals is the only way forward."

Outcome

MEPs are keen to have their voices heard and will have the final say on the long-term budget. They will vote on a resolution on the EU budget, known as the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF), an Own Resources system and a Recovery Plan for Europe.

In reality, they are limited in how much they can change.

"They have to approve the EU budget, but they cannot change what has been agreed by the leaders when they vote," says Eric Maurice, Director Robert Schuman Foundation.

He explains that, politically, it's very difficult for them to say 'No' to a deal which everyone has been saying for weeks now that it's urgent.