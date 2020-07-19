Princess Beatrice wears Queen's dress and tiara on wedding day

Pictures of Princess Beatrice's wedding to Edoardo Mapelli have been released by Buckingham Palace.

Beatrice, Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, married her property tycoon beau in a private ceremony on Friday. The couple were initially scheduled to tie the knot on May 29 but the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The photographs released online by Buckingham Palace show Beatrice, 31, and Edoardo, 36, exiting the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

The beaming couple are then joined by the queen and the Duke of Edinburgh in another picture.

Beatrice wore a vintage ivory dress by Norman Hartnell and a Queen Mary diamond tiara, both belonging to her grandmother. The queen had in fact worn the tiara on her own wedding day in 1947.

Few details have been released on the ceremony, only that it was attended by "closest family" and that guidelines to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus were respected.

Beatrice's father, Prince Andrew, is not seen in either of the pictures.

The queen's youngest child stepped back from public life late last year as questions over his links to the late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein grew more persistent.