More than 100 firefighters were deployed in the western French city of Nantes on Saturday morning to tackle a "violent blaze" at the cathedral.

Footage released on social media by the French Federation of Firefighters showed flames leaping inside the gothic monument as a large cloud of black smoke escaped to rise towards the sky.

Local firefighters have called on people to stay away from the area.

Emergency services were alerted shortly before 07:45 am local time and more than 60 firefighters were deployed to tackle the blaze.

Two hours later, images aired on French television showed the fire had largely been controlled with little damage to the overall structure of the building, a relief for most French people still reeling from the devastating blaze 15 months earlier at Notre Dame in Paris.

No information has yet been given as to the damage inside the cathedral.

Contrary to the 800-year-old monument in the capital, which still had timber roof beams, the Cathedral of St. Peter and St Paul of Nantes, in western France, had been renovated with concrete roof beams.

The renovation was started after a 1972 blaze and was only concluded in 2013.