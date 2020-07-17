British prime minister Boris Johnson has announced a raft of new measures to keep the spread of coronavirus at bay, including a £3 billion (€3.3 billion) package for the NHS and increased powers for local authorities.

Johnson unveiled the next phase of the country's recovery roadmap on Friday after announcing £3 billion (€3.3 billion) in funding to help the health service prepare for a possible second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also announced new powers for local authorities to deal with outbreaks, including local stay at home orders and powers to reduce numbers allowed at local events below national guidance.

The prime minister said that a national lockdown was "the right thing to do," it was now time to control the virus at a local level.

The new funding for the NHS will be used in part to keep some of the temporary 'Nightingale hospitals" up and running over the winter season to face a potential resurgence of cases.

Johnson also announced that he would be launching the biggest flu vaccination programme the UK has seen, so that the government could be "ready for winter and planning for the worst."

Lockdown restrictions will be eased further from August 1, when events such as live indoor performances and weddings with up to 30 guests will be allowed to go ahead.

Businesses will also be allowed to use their discretion, in consultation with employees, to decide whether workers should return to their place of work or continue to work remotely.

Most businesses, including restaurants and pubs, have reopened across the UK but social distancing measures are still recommended. The public must also wear face coverings on public transport and in shops or risk a fine.

Casinos, skating rinks and businesses such as beauticians will now be allowed to open from August 1.

Nightclubs and children's soft play centres will remain closed.

Johnson stressed that these changes were conditional, saying that he "will not hesitate to put on the brakes."

The UK is the most heavily-impacted country in Europe. According to the latest government's figures, 45,119 fatalities have been recorded as of July 15 across the UK, while more than 292,500 people had tested positive.

The figures are however being disputed.

Britain's government is reportedly set to launch a review of the way public health authorities in England record COVID-19 deaths after it was claimed that people who once tested positive but later died of natural causes were included.

National media reported on Friday that Health Secretary Matt Hancock has called for an "urgent review" of the method used by Public Health England (PHE) to gather COVID-19 statistics.

It comes after two researchers from the University of East Anglia and the University of Oxford stated in a paper that COVID-19 figures out of England represented "a statistical anomaly".

"By the PHE definition, no one in England is allowed to ever recover from their illness. A patient who has tested positive, but successfully treated and discharged from hospital, will still be counted as a COVID death even if they had a heart attack or were run over by a bus three months later," they wrote.

This explained why figures out of England are in "stark contrast" to those from Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland and why "out of hospital setting" deaths remain consistently high, they argued.

"It's time to fix this statistical flaw that leads to an over-exaggeration of COVID-associated deaths," the said.

The paper, published by the University of Oxford's Centre for Evidence-based Medicine, has not been peer-reviewed.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS), meanwhile, estimated the COVID-19-related deaths in England and Wales between March 1 and June 30 at 50,335.

In the vast majority — 91.1 per cent — of the COVID-related deaths there was at least one pre-existing condition.

The ONS data is based on registered death certificates on which COVID-19 is mentioned.