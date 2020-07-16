The European Space Agency (ESA) is today releasing the first images of the Sun taken by its Solar Orbiter.

The spacecraft was launched on February 10, 2020, and made its first up-close approach to the Sun in mid-June.

This is the closest any camera has ever been to the Sun and it's hoped that the Solar Orbiter will cover a quarter of the distance between Earth and the Sun in two years' time.

In the lead up to the big reveal, Daniel Müller, Solar Orbiter Project Scientist at ESA said: “The first images are exceeding our expectations.”

“We can already see hints of very interesting phenomena that we have not been able to observe in detail before.

"The 10 instruments onboard Solar Orbiter work beautifully, and together provide a holistic view of the Sun and the solar wind.

' This makes us confident that Solar Orbiter will help us answer profound open questions about the Sun.”