Final GOES-R series satellite, GOES-U, launched by NASA
No Comment
Updated:

Video. NASA enhances weather observation with GOES-U satellite launch

As the final addition to NOAA's Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES-R) series, GOES-U will enhance weather observation and environmental monitoring. It will track local weather events impacting public safety, including thunderstorms, hurricanes, wildfires, and solar storms. This powerful satellite aims to improve forecasting and emergency response for severe weather conditions.

