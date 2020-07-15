Europass: Just the job for those seeking work in Europe

Want to work in Europe? Or maybe you are looking to take your career to the next level. There are countless opportunities to find new employment across Europe and Europass can help you plan your career and develop your skills. And what's more, the European Commission provides this service free of any charge and in 29 languages. So what is Europass? And how does it work?

Europass links up European job seekers and employers across the 27-nation bloc. Its new and improved version was released on July 1.

The idea behind the new iteration is to simplify and update the Europass CV and other skills tools for the digital age.

This means that users will be able to create a personal profile on the online platform to describe their skills, and their learning and working experience.

Job seekers will be able to store relevant documents in their personal online library and keep track of their learning and job applications.

They can also share a link to their e-profile with employers, recruiters and employment services for support and advice on their careers.

And they can access information on learning and working in Europe.

Most Europass users are in Italy, Portugal, Romania and Spain.