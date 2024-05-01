How working abroad can kickstart careers for young NEETs

In this episode of Real Economy, Euronews reporter, Fanny Gauret, travels to Recklinghausen, Germany, to meet two young women who signed up to the EU's ALMA programme and as a consequence, have a bright future ahead of them.

Furthering one's education and navigating the job market can be a daunting task...

Especially if you are a young person in Europe already struggling to find a job, have poor access to training schemes or have left school without any qualifications.

If you find yourself ticking off those boxes and are between the ages of 16 and 29 then you might have fallen into a category of unemployed youths formally known as NEETs in Europe - a young person who is not in employment, education or training.

This phenomenon isn't restricted to Europe, it's a global one, the International Labour Organisation reported that a fifth of people worldwide between the ages of 15 and 24 were classed as NEETs in 2023.

According to EU data, factors such as having a low family income, a disadvantaged family background or a disability can increase one's risk of becoming a NEET.

But could a work experience abroad help people out of this precarious situation?

Both Hatice Fahel and Jasmin Nsimba Kanza seem to think so; they both joined the EU's ALMA initiative which offers disadvantaged NEETs under 30 years of age professional and personal experience abroad.

After high school, Hatice, a 20-year-old German girl, spent two months in Vercelli, Italy to focus on her prospects.

Hatice Fahel, an ALMA programme participant Euronews

"I made many new Italian friends and got to know a new language. I liked working there in a hotel and learned many things at my work. Now I feel more free, more confident. So it's opened my eyes and my perspectives about other things," she told Euronews.

Thanks to this professionally and culturally immersive experience, Hatice has now drawn up a career plan with the support of her mentors.

"My dream career is to become a doctor someday. To go and study medicine. Everywhere you need, like, exams so, yeah, I still have to clear that out. And to start my career," she said.

A total of almost €11 billion has been invested in this EU scheme and Germany is one of 15 countries taking part.

Andrea Moraru is a project Manager for RE-INIT, the NGO coordinating the programme in Recklinghausen, Germany, outlined how participants in the programme learn how to manage their own money and become more independent.

"We are trying to empower them to motivate them into achieving what they don't even know they can achieve. They get to be on their own feet for the first time," Moraru told Euronews.

ALMA participants are kept under observation for four months when they return and according to Moraru, the results speak for themselves: "In the last group more than 50 per cent found work, or were accepted into an educational or training programme," explained Moraru.

Furthering one's education can reduce the likelihood of a young person falling into the NEET category. For example, in 2022 only eight per cent of young people with a high level of education in Europe fell into this category compared to 13.6 per cent with a low level.

Jasmin, who went to Greece with ALMA two years ago, explained that she had thought about going abroad on a programme like this for a long time as family circumstances had prevented her from pursuing higher education.

Jasmin Nsimba Kanza, an ALMA programme participant and Euronews report Fanny Gauret Euronews

"I learned so much and there were a lot of first times for me. For example, I went to the beach and the sea, met new people and experienced a completely new culture," she explained.

Jasmin found a job at a hotel restaurant in Greece and concluded that she felt very supported throughout the initiative.

"I have become more open and have more courage now to change, I am ready for change. After this experience, I applied for a design course at a vocational college with a focus on media and communication and was accepted. I start in the autumn."

Germany has one of the lowest levels of NEETs in the European Union and it’s evident that both Jasmin and Hatice have benefited from the ALMA project, however, they wouldn’t be where they are today if it were not for their proactive and positive mindsets.

Due to the varying social and economic challenges that exist across the EU, it can be easier for some to find the motivation and opportunities necessary to advance their careers than others.

Why does social integration remain a major challenge for NEETs? To find out more, check out our Real Economy crash course.