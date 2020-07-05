Organisers of a Van Gogh show in Toronto have had a novel idea: offering art lovers a drive-in option during the Coronavirus crisis.
As Canada's largest city gradually comes out of lockdown, the exhibit began this week with two viewing areas in a huge Toronto warehouse: one area with social distancing circles on the ground for those who prefer viewing art on foot, and another for people in cars that can drive right into the building.
Viewing art from inside a car provides a safe experience for people who are physically fragile, fearful of the virus, or vulnerable.
The show was set up in collaboration with the creators of "Van Gogh, Starry Night" a hugely popular exhibition put on last year at l’Atelier des Lumieres in Paris.
The warehouse has space for up to 10 cars at a time, which can park in designated spots.
Car engines must be turned off while the artworks are shown as they are accompanied by music. The paintings are positioned so people can see them through their windscreens.
The art hall for cars is fully booked for most of its dates until the end of the event on August 9.
The show will remain open to pedestrians through September.
More No Comment
Catholics attend first mass in Rio since virus lockdown
Japan: Dozens dead, missing in floods
London pubs pull first pints after months of lockdown
Prince William enjoys a drink ahead of England pubs reopening
Egypt reopens pyramids after coronavirus shutdown
Protests as German MPs back scrapping coal-fired power plants by 2038
Forest fires burn out of control in Russia's Arctic region
Locusts in Kenya threaten to cut off food supplies
Hundreds arrested in Hong Kong amid protests over new security law
Banquet in Prague to celebrate the end of the lockdown
Extinction Rebellion activists chain themselves to Finance Ministry
Taxis block Madrid's streets in protest over low post-lockdown demand
Taiwan kickstarts domestic tourism after containing coronavirus spread
Entangled sperm whale liberated from fishing net by Italian Coastguard
Coronavirus screening underway in Mumbai as India cases increase
A little taste of Egypt in a Russian village
Hundreds take part in Taiwan Pride march
Black Lives Matter: Hundreds march in Berlin against racism
Brazil squatters endure coronavirus crisis
50 years of Pride: Spanish knitters fly a handmade giant rainbow flag