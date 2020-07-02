British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested in the United States on charges related to the Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking scandal, the FBI has said.

The bureau's spokesman Marty Feely said the 58-year-old was taken into custody in New Hampshire at 8:30 am local time on Thursday.

He did not reveal the charges against her at the time.

Maxwell had lived with Epstein for years during his life and had been accused by multiple women of procuring underage girls for massages that would later turn into pressure for sex.

She has previously denied any wrongdoing in relation to the disgraced New York financier, who killed himself in a prison cell last year while awaiting trial for sex-trafficking charges.

One of the most high-profile claims to have surfaced against the socialite came from Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who said Maxwell had arranged for her to have sex with Prince Andrew in London while she was still a teenager.

To strengthen this claim, she provided a photo showing herself, Maxwell and Andrew, that she says was taken at a townhouse in the British capital at the time of the arrangement.

The prince has denied these claims.

Another Epstein victim, Sarah Ransome, described Maxwell in her lawsuit against the financier as the "highest-ranking employee" in his alleged sex-trafficking ring.

According to the suit, she is said to have overseen and trained people to recruit girls, while developing plans and helping to hide the operation from police.