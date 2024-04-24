By Euronews with AP

After months of delays and hand-wringing, the US president celebrated a breakthrough, saying "we came together and we got it done."

US President Joe Biden today signed into law a $95 billion (€89 billion) aid package that includes assistance for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

The announcement ends a long, painful battle with Republicans in Congress over urgently needed assistance for Ukraine.

“We rose to the moment. W came together and we got it done," Biden said at a White House event to announce the signing. "Now we need to move fast, and we are.”

But significant damage has been done to the Biden administration’s effort to help Ukraine repel Russia’s brutal invasion.

There has been a funding impasse for Kyiv dating back to August when the Democratic president made his first emergency spending request for Ukraine aid.

Even with a burst of new weapons and ammunition, it is unlikely Ukraine will immediately recover after months of setbacks on the battlefield, which analysts say stem from delays in Western security assistance.

Biden also signed an initial aid package of military assistance and said the shipment would begin in the “next few hours" – the first tranche from about €57 billion allocated for Ukraine, according to US officials.

It is expected to include air defence capabilities, artillery rounds, armoured vehicles and other weapons to shore up Ukrainian forces who have seen morale sink as Russian President Vladimir Putin has racked up win after win.

But longer term, it remains uncertain if Ukraine – after months of losses in the east – can make enough progress to sustain US political support before burning through the latest influx of money.

“It’s not going in the Ukrainians' favour in the Donbas, certainly not elsewhere in the country,” said White House national security spokesman John Kirby, referring to the eastern industrial heartland where Ukraine has suffered setbacks.

“Mr Putin thinks he can play for time. So we’ve got to try to make up some of that time.”

Biden underscored the bill also includes a surge of humanitarian relief for Palestinians in Gaza suffering as the Israel-Hamas war continues.

The US number one said Israel must ensure humanitarian aid for Palestinians in the bill reaches Gaza “without delay.”

Moscow gains ground

Russia now appears focused on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.

Russian forces have exploited air defence shortages in the city, pummelling the region’s energy infrastructure. They are reportedly looking to shape conditions for a potential summer offensive to seize the city.

House Speaker Mike Johnson delayed a vote on the supplemental aid package for months as members of his party's far-right wing threatened to try and oust him if he allowed a vote to send more assistance to Ukraine.

Those threats persist.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell suggested his fellow Republicans' holding up the funding could have a lasting impact on Ukraine's hopes of winning the war.

“Make no mistake: Delay in providing Ukraine the weapons to defend itself has strained the prospects of defeating Russian aggression,” McConnell said on Tuesday.

"Dithering and hesitation have compounded the challenges we face.”