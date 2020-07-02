A no-deal Brexit would be a better outcome if it becomes clear the British government wants to "wreck" the European Union, a former Irish prime minister has warned.

John Burton told Euronews that there was an "issue of trust" in the EU's negotiations with Britain over their future relationship because there were some in the governing Conservative Party who wanted to dismantle the European project.

His remarks come after intensified talks between the UK and EU negotiating teams restarted this week, with neither side reporting a significant breakthrough.

Britain left the European Union in January but continues to follow EU rules until a transition period ends on December 31.

If no agreement is reached before that deadline, the two sides will revert to trading on World Trade Organisation terms.

"I've seen certain Tory MPs saying 'we must get Brexit right because we want others to follow us, because we want to set an example in the way we deal with Brexit so that others will leave the European Union'," Burton told Euronews.

"Well if that's the approach of the British government it would be better to have no deal."