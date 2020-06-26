A male suspect died after he was shot by armed officers after an incident at a hotel in central Glasgow on Friday, Police Scotland said.

Six people, aged between 17 and 53 are in hospital, including a police officer, who is in a "critical but stable condition", said assistant chief constable Steve Johnson.

The incident is not being treated as terrorism-related, police added.

“We would urge the public not to speculate about this incident or share unconfirmed information on social media,” Johnson said.

"We were just on our daily walk and at first saw one police car speeding off around George Square, but didn't think much of it," witness Patrick Pieciun told Euronews as he was out with partner Cameron Whyte.

"We then walked towards it (without knowing that anything is happening) and saw at least three ambulances, and at least 10 police cars. There was also armed police with full-on protective," he said.

The street is currently closed off and the public has been asked to avoid the area at present, a statement from Police Scotland, seen by Euronews, said.

"The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public."

There is a heavy police presence at the scene with more than a dozen police vehicles in attendance.

The Scottish Police Federation tweeted their concern about reports that a police officer had been attacked.

Prime minister Boris Johnson said in a tweet he was "deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow" and that his thoughts are with all the victims and their families.

"Thank you to our brave emergency services who are responding," he added.