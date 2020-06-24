President Hashim Thaci of Kosovo and nine other former separatists have been indicted on war crimes charges.

Thaci was a former commander with the Kosovo Liberation Army during the war for independence from Serbia between 1998 and 1999, which left more than 10,000 dead and 1,641 unaccounted for.

He has been charged alongside Kadri Veseli, leader of the opposition Democratic Party of Kosovo and former parliament speaker, by a court set up to investigate crimes committed against ethnic Serbs during and after the conflict.

A statement from a prosecutor of the Kosovo Specialist Chambers issued Wednesday said President Hashim Thaci and the others suspects “are criminally responsible for nearly 100 murders” of political opponents and Kosovar Albanian, Serb and Roma victims, AP reported Wednesday.

Other charges include enforced disappearance, persecution, and torture. Thaci commanded fighters in the Kosovo Liberation Army, or KLA, during the war.

