Powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake hits Mexico

A powerful earthquake shook central and southern Mexico, swaying buildings and sending people into the streets on Tuesday.

The 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck at 10:29 a.m. local time (5:29 pm CEST) on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The USGS estimated that two million people felt strong or moderate shaking and another 49 million felt weak or light shaking.

Seismic alarms sounded in the morning, giving enough warning for residents to exit buildings.

Internet connectivity crashed in the aftermath of the earthquake, according to Netblocks, but there were no reports of serious damage.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a tsunami threat alert warning in the aftermath of the earthquake near the coast of Oaxaca. Guatemala's national disaster agency also issued an alert for its Pacific coast.

The epicentre was 12 kilometres south-southwest of Santa Maria Zapotitlan in Oaxaca state.