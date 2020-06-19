Here is the latest data on infection hotspots and deaths from the virus. If you're having trouble viewing the data, please click here.

The statistics include:

A table of total cases and COVID-19 deaths in each country, sorted by the worst-affected

Global breakdown of COVID-19 cases, deaths, active cases and recoveries from the disease

How coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths have progressed over time

How many new COVID-19 cases are being reported each day

The number of daily new COVID-19 deaths and virus cases in key European countries

Who has the most fatalities, relatively speaking? COVID-19 deaths per one million of population

World maps showing which countries have been worst hit in terms of deaths and cases

There is also a chart showing which age groups were hit hardest by fatal cases of COVID-19 in Italy, giving an insight into who is being worst affected.