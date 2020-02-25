BREAKING NEWS
COVID-19 coronavirus: latest breakdown of deaths and infections worldwide

By Chris Harris
As the number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases and deaths continues to cause concern, here is a look at the latest official figures.

Coronavirus cases and deaths: country-by-country breakdown

Source: European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control

  • China 77,658 cases (2,663 deaths)
  • South Korea 893 (8 deaths)
  • Italy 229 (6 deaths)
  • Japan 144 (1 death)
  • Singapore 90
  • Hong Kong 81 (2 deaths)
  • Iran 61 (12)
  • USA 53
  • Thailand 37
  • Taiwan 30 (1 death)
  • Malaysia 22
  • Australia 22
  • Germany 16
  • Vietnam 16
  • United Arab Emirates 13
  • United Kingdom 13
  • France 12 (1 death)
  • Canada 11
  • Macao 10
  • Kuwait 5
  • 3: India; The Philippines (1 death); Spain
  • 2: Bahrain; Israel; Oman; Russia
  • 1: Afghanistan; Iraq; Cambodia; Nepal; Sri Lanka; Lebanon; Belgium; Finland; Sweden
