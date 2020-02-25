As the number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases and deaths continues to cause concern, here is a look at the latest official figures.
Coronavirus cases and deaths: country-by-country breakdown
Source: European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control
- China 77,658 cases (2,663 deaths)
- South Korea 893 (8 deaths)
- Italy 229 (6 deaths)
- Japan 144 (1 death)
- Singapore 90
- Hong Kong 81 (2 deaths)
- Iran 61 (12)
- USA 53
- Thailand 37
- Taiwan 30 (1 death)
- Malaysia 22
- Australia 22
- Germany 16
- Vietnam 16
- United Arab Emirates 13
- United Kingdom 13
- France 12 (1 death)
- Canada 11
- Macao 10
- Kuwait 5
- 3: India; The Philippines (1 death); Spain
- 2: Bahrain; Israel; Oman; Russia
- 1: Afghanistan; Iraq; Cambodia; Nepal; Sri Lanka; Lebanon; Belgium; Finland; Sweden