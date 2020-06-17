Britain's Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden is to deliver the UK government's daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 18:00 CEST.

Dowden is expected to discuss the Premier League, which resumes on Wednesday with a match opposing Aston Villa to Sheffield United. It will be followed by a clash between Manchester City and Arsenal.

Professional football was suspended in the UK on March 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and upcoming matches will be played behind closed doors as large gatherings remain banned in an effort to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

A further 184 people have died form COVID-19 in the UK over the previous 24 hours, the Department of Health and Social care has announced, taking the total number of fatalities so far to over 42,000.

The number of infections is nearing 300,000 after a daily increase of 1,115.