Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab will give the daily government briefing on the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 18:00 CEST. You can watch it live in the video player above.

The Department for Health and Social Care has announced that a further 38 people had succumbed to the virus over the previous 24 hours, bringing the country's death toll to 41,736.

The number of confirmed infections has meanwhile risen by 1,056 to 296,857.