Judo Values: the importance of honour

In this episode of Judo Values three of the sport's stars explain why honour is so important.
'The gentle way'
Argentine judoka Paula Pareto was Olympic Champion in Rio in 2016, having already won bronze in Beijing in 2008. For her Judo embodies the core value honour.
"Judo has a beautiful philosophy. In competition we can see honour, friendship and companionship.
I was brought up with the values of judo and I apply them to my daily life," she insists.
She adds: "Our teacher at school taught us that judo means 'the gentle way' and he used to tell us that Jigoro Kano, the creator of judo, would observe the snow falling in winter. The thinner branches would resist the fall of snow, but the thicker ones would break. The thinner branches were flexible and would let the snow fall, whereas the thicker branches would resist and resist and never give in, but eventually would break and fall. It's not about having strength, it's about knowing how to use strength.
To watch the full episode, click on the video link above.
