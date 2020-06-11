The reverberations from George Floyd's death in Minneapolis are being felt well beyond the borders of the US. As protests continue to sweep cities across the world, in Europe, the spotlight is beginning to be shone on institutional racism and police brutality.

As in the Floyd case, excessive force used by police is often targeted towards society's most vulnerable: those of an ethnic minority or with a disability.

"Their lives are considered less important," Italian lawyer Fabio Anselmo told Euronews. "That's another form of racism, if we intend racism as a lower consideration for those arrested due to their background. Talking only about racism against black Americans is, to us, an easy way to avoid taking responsibility when such things happen."

Anselmo is the lawyer for the Cucchi, Aldrovandi and Magherini families. Their stories are well-known in Italy: three young people who died in prison while the State was taking care of them.

And there are other similar stories in Italy which are much less well known but no less tragic. Other countries in Europe are by no means immune to this problem, either.

If we look at the list of the episodes that have caused the biggest protests of the past twenty years in many European countries, we notice that belonging to a poorer social background - involving poverty and marginalisation, and, in some cases, disability - is a common factor.

Although the debate on race and white privilege has begun, the continent still has a long way to go in tackling these issues on mainstream debate platforms.

Italy: Sapia, Ferrulli and Rasman cases prove Europe is not new to racial profiling

In 2014, in Italy's southern region of Calabria, 29-year-old Vincenzo Sapia died after being pinned to the ground during an arrest.

The man suffered from severe psychiatric disorders.

The police officers placed their knees and feet on his back, Italian newspaper il Manifesto reported.

The trial hasn't come to a conclusion years later, and the family are still seeking justice.

Prosecutors first investigated whether Sapia had had a possible heart attack, but the man didn't have any special cardiac conditions.

Then the judge for the preliminary inquiry (GIP) decided to investigate more into the operative procedures regarding the arrest of people affected by psychiatric conditions.

Michele Ferrulli's story is similar. The 51-year-old labourer had minor crimes on his criminal record.

He died in Milan in 2011 after suffering a heart attack while handcuffed on the ground. The four police officers involved were charged but were later acquitted.

Ferrulli's family believes he died because he had been beaten.

Another case with a mix of police violence, social exclusion and psychiatric troubles is that of Riccardo Rasman, a street cleaner.

He had psychological problems and died of asphyxiation in Trieste, northern Italy, in 2006 after police broke into his house.

Three police officers were found guilty of "excessive self-defence" in 2011.

The Corte di Cassazione (Italy's highest civil court) rejected the appeal of family members asking for higher compensation than the €1.2 million that the first two trials set, RAI reported.

Rasman was found handcuffed, hands behind his back, iron wire on his ankles, several wounds and marks from "gagging with total or partial blockage of the mouth, carried out with a lanyard or something similar," experts wrote.

France: Father-of-five takeaway rider killed during an inspection

After George Floyd's death, in several French towns - where youngsters of Arab and African ethnic background are twenty times more likely to be stopped and searched - thousands took to the streets in memory of Adama Traorè, a 24-year-old black man who died at a police station after being chased and arrested.

The latest legal report on his case came out four days after the Minneapolis incident. It found Traorè might have not died of asphyxiation but from cardiac edema.

His family has ordered another report which they commissioned from a private doctor.

Another recent case, which is even more similar to Floyd's case, is that of takeaway rider Cédric Chouviat.

He was tackled and held down by three officers until he lost consciousness.

He got stopped because officers saw him holding a phone while on his scooter, which had an unreadable license plate.

The immobilisation technique used by the police was the same as George Floyd.

He was brought to hospital where he passed away, 48 hours later, on January 5, 2020.

According to the autopsy, he died of asphyxiation and had his larynx fractured.

The four officers involved hadn't had their hearing until June, according to Le Parisien.

In France, other recent deaths include Lamine Dieng - who died in 2007 after being arrested and put into a police van in Belleville - and of lorry driver Wissam El-Yamni, who arrived at a police station in Clermont-Ferrand after having lost consciousness while being arrested for hurling stones at a police vehicle in 2012.

Spain: Mbaye had a heart attack after running away from officers

"The United States has got a long history of police abuse and racism," said Jennifer Molina, spokesperson for the African community in Catalonia, where thousands took to the street last weekend.

"Racism in Spain is even greater because it is there but there's not a great deal of talk about it".

One of the victims of police brutality that local activists paid homage to was Senegalese hawker Mame Mbaye.

He died in 2018 after running away during a sting operation, the victim of "institutional racism," according to his friends, compatriots and colleagues, who occupied Madrid's Lavapiés square for days after his death.

Despite the allegations, the verdict said his cardiocirculatory arrest was not related to the police operation, as there was no proof the officers did any wrongdoing.

Mbaye hadn't been able to regulate his position of immigrant for ten years. "His death sparked a debate on the conditions of people who are irregular immigrants in Spain," El Diario wrote.

Mbaye's name has resounded on Spain's streets in recent days.

Protesters gather at Nelson Mandela square in Madrid's district of Lavapies on March 16, 2018 during a rally in memory of Senegalese street vendor Mame Mbaye OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP

Belgium: Protests in Anderlecht over 19-year-old Adil's death

Adil, of Moroccan origin, died in Brussels on April 10 during a police chase in Anderlecht, one of Brussels' poorest and most troubled neighbourhoods.

According to local media, his motorbike crashed into a police car coming the opposite way as it was trying to overtake a van.

A journalist has alleged the police car entered the opposite carriageway.

There were no signs of hard braking on the ground, which may help prove it was the police that actually crashed into Adil instead. The investigation is still open.

This death sparked furious protests among local residents against police brutality.

"He was diabetic, didn't drink or smoke and had a clean criminal record. An honest guy with simple dreams, who finds out about his parents' country, and has a normal life, who works in a garage and lives for his passion: motorbikes," RTBF reported, saying that Adil had learned not to trust police.

Lamine Bangoura's case too was associated with Floyd's one.

He died aged 27 during an eviction in the western Flanders town of Roeselare in 2018.

The former Club Brugge footballer, who hadn't been paying taxes for months, died of asphyxiation, according to his family's lawyer.

Eight police officers now could face murder charges.

Germany: Still no one held responsible for asylum seeker's death in prison cell

Aristeidis L., a Greek citizen, died in prison on January 12, 2019, after being arrested over a brawl in a bakery. He had a history of poor mental health, similar to the Sapia case in Italy.

After having his hands and feet cuffed, he was pinned to the ground in a lift, in downward-facing position, until he suffocated, according to reports by Die Tageszeitung.

A journalist found out that the police officers who were in the lift did not face an interrogation: "There is no video on L.'s death. No hashtag on Twitter. No protest [...]. In Germany, it is not unusual that people die because of police violence. In this country, 269 people were killed by police officers since 1990. Do you remember what's the last TV show talking about it?, Taz reported.

The Aristeidis case was linked to that of Oury Jalloh, an asylum-seeker from Sierra Leone who died after being burnt inside a prison cell in Deassau in 2005. He, too, had his hands and feet cuffed.

Officials talked about a suicide attempt, accusing Jalloh of having set himself and his mattress on fire.

However, new analysis suggests he may have been beaten before his death.

Activists launched new legal battles, thanks to new evidence. But fifteen years after his death, the culprits are yet to be identified.

People hold banners reading: "Down with the racist" in Berlin on May 30, 2020, mentioning Oury Jalloh's case AFP

Netherlands: How much influence does police racial bias have?

42-year-old Aruba-born tourist, Mitch Henriquez died five years ago during a police check at a concert.

According to Politico, police said he was acting violent and resisting the arrest.

Just as per Floyd's case, the official autopsy differed from the independent one, which said Henriquez didn't die from "acute stress" but because of the consequences of choking, for which one police officer was sentenced.

Four other officers were acquitted. In that case, too, a smartphone video helped to shed light on the story.

The Hague's Schilderswijk neighbourhood, which hosts ten of Netherland's poorest postcodes, and where around 85% of the population is made of first or second-generation migrants, witnessed days of vehement protests.

Amnesty Netherlands criticised how police and politicians reacted: "How much influence did the negative stereotypes on the Antillean community have on the decision to intervene with such an unusual resoluteness on the detainee?"

Norway: The case that changed police's way to operate

Norway had a case in 2006 that can be compared to that of George Floyd. 48-year-old Norwegian of Nigerian origin, Eugene Ejike Obiora died of asphyxiation during an arrest outside a social services centre.

He was pinned to the ground and immobilised with a strangling technique - his stomach down - until he lost consciousness.

He was transferred to hospital but medics were unable to save his life.

Authorities opened a debate on racism in the country after nationwide protests.

In the years that followed, changes in protocols and an in-depth revision of disciplinary procedures were announced.

Switzerland: Who killed Mike?

"Police violence against black people involves Switzerland too," Swiss newspaper Nouvelliste reported.

Nigerian citizen, Mike Ben Peter died in 2018 during a police check in Losanna.

He was pinned to the ground for six minutes before he died of cardiac arrest the following day in hospital.

There was the "weight of six police officers" on top of him, Le Nouveliste added.

Authorities said they found cocaine in his mouth, giving ground to overdose allegations. But toxicological analysis excluded the assertion that his blood contained that drug.

The 40-year-old man was part of the Jean Dutoit group, formed by migrants and other supporters.

Legal reports said he might have died because of different factors, like stress, obesity or cardiac malformation, though any particular link between his death and the ventral tackle was excluded.

But Peter's family and their lawyers argued that that version of the story "legitimates police violence."

Two years on, the case is still open. And in Switzerland too, people took to the streets, asking "Who killed Mike?"

UK: No officer convicted for murder despite over 1,700 custody deaths since 1990

The UK accounts for 1,741 deaths in police custody from 1990, according to Vice, though no officer has ever convicted for murder or manslaughter since 1986.

The most notorious case regards Ian Tomlinson, a paper vendor who was shoved to the ground by a policeman during an anti-G20 protest in London in 2009 before he shortly passed away in a nearby street due to an internal haemorrhage.

The first autopsy indicated he had died from a heart attack, though later analysis revealed the real reason why he died.

Officer Simon Harwood was charged with manslaughter but was later exonerated.

He got fired by Metropolitan Police, which later issued an apology to Tomlinson's family and agreed compensation.

In 2008, Sean Rigg, a black music producer with mental health conditions, died of a cardiac arrest at a police station in Brixton.

"Despite being clearly unwell, he had been handcuffed and left dying on the floor. A police officer, filmed on CCTV, said that he was 'faking it,'" Al Jazeera wrote.

In a similar way, former British Army paratrooper Christopher Adler died in police custody in Kingston upon Hull in 1998.

Another similar case is that of Shiji Lapite, a Nigerian asylum-seeker who died of asphyxiation in a police van in east London four years before. Again, the police officers involved were not prosecuted.