British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing questions in parliament from 1300 CEST amid anti-racism protests and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson is speaking as thousands have demonstrated in solidarity with US Black Lives Matter protesters over the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died following a police arrest during which an officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes despite his cries of distress.

Protesters in the UK recently demanded that statues of slave traders be removed amid the protests.

Johnson is also facing questions about the government's phasing out of lockdown measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, and general handling of the crisis.

Watch Prime Minister's Questions from 1300 CEST in the video player above.