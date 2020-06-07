A 60-year-old surfer died on Sunday from a shark attack off the coast of New South Wales, Australian police said.
Police said several people tried to help the surfer and fight the 3-metre long shark before taking the injured man to Salt Beach in south Kingscliff. The man received first aid after suffering serious injuries to his left leg but died at the scene.
It's understood the victim came from Tugun just over the state border in Queensland.
“A shark biologist assessed photographs and confirmed a white shark was responsible for the fatal attack,” the state's Department of Primary Industries said.
Nearby beaches have been cleared of swimmers and surfers and will be closed for 24 hours.
It was the third fatal shark attack in Australia this year.
In January, a diver was killed near Esperance off the Western Australia state coast. In April, a shark fatally mauled a 23-year-old wildlife worker on the Great Barrier Reef.
More No Comment
Mass protests in London over the death of George Floyd
Ceremony honouring the fallen on D-Day in Normandy
Las Vegas casinos reopen after coronavirus closure
Robot dog hounds Thai shoppers to keep hands virus-free
Thousands march in London to protest George Floyd death
Restaurant puts small greenhouses around tables to prevent COVID-19
Pupils wearing face masks return to school in Singapore
Rome's famous Colosseum reopens to visitors after three month lockdown
Boy with cerebral palsy completes marathon charity walk
Outrage as Israeli police kill autistic Palestinian man
Robots deployed to shopping malls to prevent COVID-19 spread
Artist in Paris highlights pandemic plight with 'fragile' world map
Spain falls silent at start of 10-day mourning for COVID-19 victims
Versailles gets ready to open up the legacy of the Sun King once again
Chefs across Europe are protesting lockdown rules
Hong Kong protests over law to ban ridicule of China's national anthem
Italy's archaeological site Pompeii reopens - but with restrictions
Swarms of desert locusts tear through Rajasthan in northern India
French nursing home's special tent lets elderly have visitors again
Aquarium releases first footage of newborn beluga whale