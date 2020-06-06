A small ceremony was held on Saturday morning at Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-Sur-Mer to honour the sacrifice of those who died in the 1944 D-Day landings.

Compared to twelve months ago, when tens of thousands reached Normandy's northern French beaches, a much smaller number of people attended this year's celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When the sun rose on the other side of the English Channel, there was no usual cheering and old military vehicle noise.

Still, the French would not let this day go by unnoticed, such is their attachment to some 160,000 soldiers from the United States, Britain, Canada, and others who shed their blood to free Europe during World War II.