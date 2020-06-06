A small ceremony was held on Saturday morning at Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-Sur-Mer to honour the sacrifice of those who died in the 1944 D-Day landings.
Compared to twelve months ago, when tens of thousands reached Normandy's northern French beaches, a much smaller number of people attended this year's celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic.
When the sun rose on the other side of the English Channel, there was no usual cheering and old military vehicle noise.
Still, the French would not let this day go by unnoticed, such is their attachment to some 160,000 soldiers from the United States, Britain, Canada, and others who shed their blood to free Europe during World War II.
More No Comment
Las Vegas casinos reopen after coronavirus closure
Robot dog hounds Thai shoppers to keep hands virus-free
Thousands march in London to protest George Floyd death
Restaurant puts small greenhouses around tables to prevent COVID-19
Pupils wearing face masks return to school in Singapore
Rome's famous Colosseum reopens to visitors after three month lockdown
Boy with cerebral palsy completes marathon charity walk
Outrage as Israeli police kill autistic Palestinian man
Robots deployed to shopping malls to prevent COVID-19 spread
Artist in Paris highlights pandemic plight with 'fragile' world map
Spain falls silent at start of 10-day mourning for COVID-19 victims
Versailles gets ready to open up the legacy of the Sun King once again
Chefs across Europe are protesting lockdown rules
Hong Kong protests over law to ban ridicule of China's national anthem
Italy's archaeological site Pompeii reopens - but with restrictions
Swarms of desert locusts tear through Rajasthan in northern India
French nursing home's special tent lets elderly have visitors again
Aquarium releases first footage of newborn beluga whale
A Mexican zoo has named two newborn puma cubs Pandemic and Quarantine
Supporters greet Bolsonaro amid controversy over cabinet video