BREAKING NEWS
The Cube

Misinformation surges amid protests over the death of George Floyd | #TheCube

By The Cube Team
Protesters take a knee in New York City on Thursday, June 4, 2020
Protesters take a knee in New York City on Thursday, June 4, 2020
The protests that have followed the death of George Floyd have spread worldwide, with similar demonstrations across Europe.

In times of emotion, social media misinformation can surge, often unknowingly.

In this special edition of The Cube, Euronews' social media newsdesk, we take a look at the misinformation that has been circulating amid the demonstrations.

We speak to Haley Willis, a New York Times reporter who was part of the investigations team that pieced together and verified the moments before Floyd was killed.

We also hold a panel with two disinformation journalists - Marianna Spring, a specialist reporter with the BBC, and Jane Lytvynenko, a senior reporter with Buzzfeed News.

Click on the link above where Seana Davis and Matthew Holroyd in The Cube detail more.