The protests that have followed the death of George Floyd have spread worldwide, with similar demonstrations across Europe.

In times of emotion, social media misinformation can surge, often unknowingly.

In this special edition of The Cube, Euronews' social media newsdesk, we take a look at the misinformation that has been circulating amid the demonstrations.

We speak to Haley Willis, a New York Times reporter who was part of the investigations team that pieced together and verified the moments before Floyd was killed.

We also hold a panel with two disinformation journalists - Marianna Spring, a specialist reporter with the BBC, and Jane Lytvynenko, a senior reporter with Buzzfeed News.

