EU's Foreign Policy Chief calls George Floyd death an 'abuse of power'

In Europe, outrage over the death of George Floyd is growing. The EU's Foreign Policy Chief has said 'we are shocked and appalled by the death of George Floyd'.

He went on to say it was 'an abuse of power' which he said 'had to be denounced' and combatted in the US and everywhere else.

Floyd died last week after a white police officer pinned him to the ground. The officer put his knee on the black man’s neck until he stopped breathing, a video caught by a bystander documenting the moment has been viewed. His death has triggered protests across America.

"We support the right to peaceful protest, and also we condemn violence and racism of any kind, and we call for a de-escalation of tensions... allow me to repeat that all lives matter, Black lives also matter."

In Europe, citizens have taken to the streets in solidarity protests. In Amsterdam, Berlin, Dublin and London, thousands turned out to denounce police brutality. On Tuesday, another demo is scheduled in Paris.