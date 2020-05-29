Playing while under lockdown in Leipzig

Normally Germany's Nadja Zwiener would be touring concert halls around the world right now.

The virtuoso violin player, however, has had all her concerts cancelled while lockdown restrictions remain in place.

A specialist of Baroque music and "The English Concert", Nadja believes more should be done to support self-employed musicians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unreported Europe met with her at her home in Leipzig and got the chance to watch her practice on her David Tecchler violin, built in 1723.

To watch the performance, click on the video link above.